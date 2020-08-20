The current COVID-19 situation has forced Ohio Northern University to cancel a favorite holiday tradition.
The university has announced that the Kewpee Holiday Spectacular has been canceled for this year, but they are looking forward to hosting the event in 2021 and beyond. They say the decision was regrettable but helps protect the performers and others involved with the production.
The holiday show spotlights the talents of the ONU students and area children. 2019 was the 25th anniversary of the show and has been underwritten by Kewpee owners Harry and Myrna Shutt since it started in 1994.
Announcement from Ohio Northern University: ADA — Due to COVID-19 restrictions and health concerns, The ONU Holiday Spectacular has been canceled for 2020. Although this decision is regrettable, it is also the only reasonable choice in the current environment, especially in regards to protecting the health of the many performers and others involved in this production, including Ohio Northern students as well as other members of the University and area communities, in addition to guests and theatre staff members.
Plans are to again host the extravaganza in 2021 and beyond.
The fully staged musical revue ushers in the holiday season and has become a holiday tradition for countless individuals. The ONU Holiday Spectacular includes dancing and singing while showcasing the performance talents of ONU students and area children. Performed in both the Ohio Northern Freed Center for the Performing Arts and the Lima Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, the spectacular celebrated its 25th year in 2019.
The festive show also features the finest in community partnerships. Harry and Myrna Shutt, the owners of Kewpee Hamburgers, have underwritten “The ONU Holiday Spectacular” since its inception in 1994.