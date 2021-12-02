The holidays wouldn't be the holidays without a few traditions and for the last quarter of a century, Lima has had theirs thanks to the students at Ohio Northern University. The Kewpee Holiday Spectacular is back on the Civic Center stage this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The students have only three weeks to prepare for this annual show. But since the show was canceled last year due to the pandemic, the veteran performers have been helping those who are new to the show get the steps and songs down pat. The seniors are glad they are able to make some holiday magic one more time.
“So excited to bring it back, “says Brendan Long, Senior at Ohio Northern University. “This was one of the things I was looking forward to every single year, so when it got canceled last year I was really disappointing. But I am really excited that I have another chance to put on a show.
“Look forward to working with the same group of people and also getting to see the new people, the freshmen, that get to experience it for the first time and helping them out,” says Rachel Rice, Senior Ohio Northern University. “But coming back and working with the same group of people, that have shared the same experiences, with different memories attached to each show, each year is something that I really look forward to.”
“If you haven’t gotten into the Christmas spirit yet, this is the way to do it,” adds Long. “It’s high energy very very Christmassy and it really gets you into that mood.”
Shows are December 3rd at 7:30 pm, December 4th at 2 and 7:30 pm, and December 5th at 2 pm. Since Kewpee helps underwrite the show, ticket prices remain $5 and you can pick them up at any of the restaurant locations. The Civic Center does ask that audience members wear a mask while watching the performance.