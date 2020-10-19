The memory of a fallen Honorary Lima Police Officer was remembered Monday at a balloon release, as it would have been young Maleek Nelson's 11th birthday.
Years ago on Halloween, Maleek was insistent on dressing up as a police officer. Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin spotted Maleek trick-or-treating and wanted to take a picture with him. From there, Martin and his fellow officers formed a bond with the young boy, even naming Maleek an "Honorary Officer" by the department.
Maleek was born with a rare heart defect, missing a valve that connects the lungs to the heart, spending most of his life in and out of hospitals. He passed away in October 2018. But Monday was filled with joy, as family and friends gathered to wish him a happy birthday.
“He made a big difference in a lot of people’s lives, especially my son Steven, they were really good friends,” said Victoria Maldonado, Maleek’s Aunt. “We had a lot of memories, birthdays, things together. Just to join together today, to continue to remember him and all the great memories we shared.”
A proclamation was passed in 2019 naming October 17th as "Maleek Nelson Day" in Lima.