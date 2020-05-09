How local businesses want to make this Mother's Day special

Celebrating Mother’s Day during a pandemic isn’t the easiest, but it’s not impossible--especially with local businesses trying to help make that day special.
It’s hard to imagine a Mother’s Day without brunch with your family, or being able to spend quality time face to face with your mom. But this year, it’s a reality most of us are living in.
Manager of Lock Sixteen in Lima says Mother’s Day is usually big for the restaurant.
“It would be waiting room for about an hour throughout the whole day from the time we open up to the time we close so it’s going to be a little different this year,” says Scott Gasser, the general manager.
Although people are not able to dine in at Lock Sixteen, they are offering take-out all day on Mother's Day. To show appreciation for all the moms out there, they have created a Facebook post giving customers a discount off their Mother's Day dinner.
Gasser says, “Anyone that goes on there and likes it, and then tells us that they liked it, then they’re going to get 10% off their entire bill on Mother's Day.”
And other local businesses, like flower and gift shops, are starting to open back up as non-essential businesses just in time for Mother's Day. The Ivy Hutch in Delphos offers flowers and many other keepsakes, and they understand the importance of giving a meaningful Mother's Day gift especially this year.
Ashley Etzkorn, the owner of the Ivy Hutch says, “It’s been really challenging because we also thrive, ourselves, on human interaction and working with our customers directly. So we can deliver plants or flowers to their doorstep. We also have gifts and things, we have an online shop that people have been shopping on to make things more custom and that you’re actually getting to be able to pick things out for your mom if you can’t see her in person.”
If you are not able to make new memories with your mom this year, local businesses are here to help you give her something memorable instead.