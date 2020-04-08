We are now into the third week of Governor DeWine's stay at home order, and some may be finding themselves getting cabin fever.
Finding ways to cope in a world with Coronavirus and social distancing can be tough. The governor recommends enjoying the outdoors while keeping a safe distance from others to help ease indoor stress. With the weather warming up, that will become easier for those stuck at home. Many in the area took advantage of the sunny day and told us how they have been dealing with their new lifestyles.
Lima resident, and single mother of four children, Tiffany Lloyd, explains how she's been dealing with them being at home, “I let them get online, they do their homework. We play Monopoly, Uno, make little dance routines and stuff like that.”
Kendal Schimpf, a nursing student at Rhodes State College, explains, “It was a struggle at first, but after a while it gets little easier. I just continue to find more and more things to do. Well I usually don’t go fishing much but here I am so.”
She was joined by Trevor Longmeier, a student at Lima Central Catholic who says, “Now that it’s getting nice, it’s getting harder for me actually, because I want to do more and like hang out, it’s starting to feel more like summer, but at the same time I can still keep my distance.”
At this time, the governor’s stay at home order will stay in place till May 1st.