Will there ever be a resolution with the Ohio Redistricting Commission and the making of a general assembly map? The Ohio Senate President is not too sure.
Matt Huffman says that the latest impasse, the 4th rejection from the Ohio Supreme Court shows that there may never be enough votes to pass a map with the current court make-up. Huffman says that this is not unheard of as other states find themselves in this same position. The court ruled 4 to 3 against the latest map stating the commission has until May 6th to submit yet another map.
Senate President Matt Huffman explains, “I think the issue as it relates to the redistricting commission re there 4votes for any map that the Ohio Supreme Court in its current make-up will rule constitutional. And I don’t know if that’s, frankly if that’s possible to happen.”
The Ohio Redistricting Commission has also been sued in federal court by private citizens that say the state is not providing voters their federal rights to vote for state representatives and senators. The suit is asking for the court to require the state to have the election.
Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp says, “And it’s likely to rule this week and because there is an impasse, they’re likely to designate districts map for this upcoming election cycle the 2022. But only good for two years. So, the redistricting commission if that happens still have to a map that will last for the next 8 years.”
The ruling from a three-judge federal court could come as early as Wednesday.
