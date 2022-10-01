Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Raising questions and getting people to think is the focus of a series of talks that went on Saturday morning at Ohio State Lima.   This is the second year for the TEDxFaurot Park talks.  This year’s theme was humanity and they had speakers from different parts of the country who spoke on a variety of topics, like connecting with loved ones who are dealing with drug addiction, creating peace during conflict, and how to understand a child who identifies as the opposite sex that they were born as.  The whole point of TED and TEDx talks are to bring out ideas worth spreading, and organizers want to make sure they find the right speaker to convey a thought-provoking message. 

“In fact, we interview our speakers to find out what their ideas are,” says Aimee Bucher, Ex. Producer TEDxFaurot Park.  “The speaker themselves isn’t as important as the idea.  Because, we want new ideas, we want new ways of thinking about old ideas on our stage.  The whole idea is to expand our thinking and challenge people.  We want people to be skeptical, we want people to question, and we want people to grow in the understanding of themselves and the world.”

