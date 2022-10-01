Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Raising questions and getting people to think is the focus of a series of talks that went on Saturday morning at Ohio State Lima. This is the second year for the TEDxFaurot Park talks. This year’s theme was humanity and they had speakers from different parts of the country who spoke on a variety of topics, like connecting with loved ones who are dealing with drug addiction, creating peace during conflict, and how to understand a child who identifies as the opposite sex that they were born as. The whole point of TED and TEDx talks are to bring out ideas worth spreading, and organizers want to make sure they find the right speaker to convey a thought-provoking message.
“In fact, we interview our speakers to find out what their ideas are,” says Aimee Bucher, Ex. Producer TEDxFaurot Park. “The speaker themselves isn’t as important as the idea. Because, we want new ideas, we want new ways of thinking about old ideas on our stage. The whole idea is to expand our thinking and challenge people. We want people to be skeptical, we want people to question, and we want people to grow in the understanding of themselves and the world.”
Edie Weinstein brought the message of overcoming the taboo of touch. She believes that touching saves lives and she has seen the benefits of a simple hug on others and on herself. Just a few years ago after suffering a heart attack, Weinstein says that hugs healed her heart. But if even during the pandemic, when a physical hug may not be possible, a spiritual hug can work too.
“Even though we can’t touch we can still love,” adds Edie Weinstein, Overcoming the Taboo of Touch. “So, even if you are not in physical contact with people you can still do the virtual hug kind of thing and hug them from here. But if there are people in your life comfortable with sharing hugs. Hug the stuffings out of them.”