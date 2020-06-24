Tonight, in Harrod, community members gathered for an event called an “Ice Cream Social Distance”.
The night was sponsored by the Auglaize Township Historical Society. There was an ice cream truck, balloon animals, and a 50/50 raffle fundraiser at the social. Since many of the Historical Society’s big events were cancelled this summer, they hope to host separate, smaller ones to raise money for the Heritage and Veterans Memorial Parks.
Chad Hughes, a Curator at the Auglaize Township Historical Society explains, “We know people are sick of being cooped up inside, and they’re ready to you know get outside and enjoy these nice evenings that we’re starting to have here at the beginning of summer. And we just have some fun activities for the kids, and yearbooks for people to go through, our old yearbooks from the town, and some pictures. The train is open, the caboose is open, so it’s just a good time for everyone.”
The Historical Society is planning on hosting more events like this in the parks during the upcoming summer months.