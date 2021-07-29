An investigation is currently underway by the Allen County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies received an alert at approximately 6:11 A.M. Thursday of a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot would at the Hampton Inn located on Roschman Avenue in Lima.
The victim was located in a rented room of the inn on the bathroom floor with a single gunshot wound. Life saving measures were then initiated by EMS, but were unsuccessful. The juvenile was pronounced deceased on scene.
Two other juveniles were found in the room and were detained by deputies.
No further information on the investigation is available at this time.