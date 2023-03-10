LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are Irish or just like to pretend that you are, downtown Lima is going to be the place to be this Saturday. The annual Irish Day Parade kicks off down Main Street at noon. The parade starts at St. Gerard’s school and heads past Lima's Town Square. The event is not only a long-standing tradition that draws thousands of people to the downtown area, but it also celebrates Lima's Irish heritage, with the families from the northside of the city well represented. Even though the parade travels through the DORA district, the Lima Police want to remind people that the laws involving drinking outside still apply.
