As concerns around the pandemic impact continues, more Ohioans are filing for new or continuing unemployment claims.
With those numbers, Ohio Means Jobs Allen County says there are jobs available out there but that may just not be what you want. They report 18-hundred job openings in a 10-mile radius of Lima. Officials say that it may be better if you find something for now than to wait for that one you are looking for.
Joe Patton, Director of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County explains, “Honestly, I think the smart move is to get back into the employment game as quick as you can. You may not make quite as much as you are but sometimes you’ve got to take a step back to take a couple of steps forward. Employers look at that on your resume. They don’t like seeing that wide gap of non-employment. If you have opportunities come on out and we’ll get you connected.”
You can go to their website ohiomeansjobs-allen-county.com to find out more. Their services are free.