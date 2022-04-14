It is a chance for people to come together and just celebrate life.
What was supposed to be game night turned into a full-fledged dance party as three local agencies joined forces to spend quality time together. Clients from the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, members of the Bradfield Community Center and Voices of Prosperity couldn’t help but dance as the karaoke started. Smiles could be seen all around the room as everyone was meeting new friends and having fun.
James Gephart attends game nights and enjoys the comradery, “I absolutely love it because it’s fun playing games and meeting new people. I’m a people person. So, I enjoy myself plus it gives me a chance to get out of the house. It’s boring to stay at home.” :16
Megan Fisher is the founder and executive director of Voices of Prosperity and she had this to say, “I personally have seen the numbers grow each time looking forward to our smiling faces and just having fun with each other. During COVID this population was really left out. They were very isolated like so many others and we wanted to just be a beacon to come and say we’re friends, we’re here let’s have fun together and we’ve been doing that this whole last year.”
To find out more about the activities that they do you can follow them on the Voices of Prosperity Facebook page.
