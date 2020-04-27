It's been 1 month since Allen County had first confirmed coronavirus

It has been a month since COVID-19 was confirmed in Allen County and there are still so many questions surrounding the novel coronavirus.
Allen County Public Health announced the first 2-cases of the virus on March 27th and today on April 27th, one month later, they report 103 total cases. Which includes 83 confirmed and 20 probable. Reported numbers could change if probable cases come back negative due to increased testing. Health officials say there are variables that will impact the data as we go forward and there are still many unknowns regarding the virus.
Allen County Public Health Public Information Officer Tami Gough explains, “We are learning as we go. Unfortunately, the questions about if you’ve had it are you immune? If you didn’t get it are you immune? How long does that immunity last? Unfortunately, not enough time has passed, and not enough research has been able to be done that would definitely answer those questions.”
Gough says not to get wrapped up in the numbers as they will change with increased testing and more research. She encourages everyone to take precautions as COVID-19 is here and will be here for some time to come.