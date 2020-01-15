Nominations are being sought for the 2020 Jefferson Awards for public service.
The award recognizes the “unsung heroes” in our lives that give their time and effort to better our communities. Nominees can be from Allen, Auglaize, Putnam, Hardin, Hancock, and Van Wert counties. There will be eight adults and four youth that will receive recognition with one being selected to represent the region in the National Jefferson Award Ceremony in Washington D.C. Previous winners say the experience was motivational.
Rachael Staley and her husband were the 2018 winners that went to D.C. and had this to say about their experience. “It inspired us to come back and to know that we can do more. We heard so many stories nationwide of people doing various projects and we sat there completely humbled and honored to hear those stories. To think of our community and the stories that are here and that’s what we’re excited to seek out for the 2020 Jefferson Awards.”
Nomination forms are available at the United Way of Greater Lima and online at unitedwaylima.org. The deadline is Wednesday, February 19, 2020.