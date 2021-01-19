A Lima businessman changes his plea in a federal court and is sentenced this morning in Toledo.
Jeffrey Blanford entered a guilty plea to tax evasion to one count of a three-count indictment against him dating back to September of 2019. The indictment stated from 2013 – 2015 he underestimated his income when filing taxes. Tuesday he was convicted on one count while 2 counts were dropped. His sentence is 6-months in custody, 2-years supervised release, and to pay restitution of nearly 1-million dollars. Blanford is a local dentist and owned the Hollander on Main.