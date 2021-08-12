Jim Jordan appears in Lima on Thursday to connect with small business owners

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan was in Lima on Thursday to connect with local business owners.
A meeting held at Westgate Lanes connected business owners with Jordan. Those owners discussed a variety of topics with the Ohio Representative, ranging from the infrastructure bill to concerns on if state mandates could be coming, and how that would affect small businesses.
Jordan also took time to talk about the current state of congress, as well as answer questions on his thoughts ahead of the 2024 election.
Jordan also toured the Lima Central Fire Station after the meeting at Westgate lanes.