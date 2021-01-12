A quarter of a million dollars coming to several Allen County businesses through Jobs Ohio to assist in development projects bringing new jobs to the region.

The seven companies listed are receiving the Jobs Ohio Inclusion Grant. It’s a new public–private program that provides financial assistance to eligible entities in underrepresented population across the state. Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp says this grant is making a difference in Allen County by helping companies to grow their business and improve operations. In total, the grants will help create 25-new jobs and retain 129-jobs in Allen County. The J-O-I-G program is funded by non-tax revenue.

Those receiving grants are:

Alloway (Lima) - $50,000

Chuffers Insight Solutions (Spencerville) - $25,000

Fleck Manufacturing (Lima) - $50,000

S.I. Distributing (Spencerville) - $25,000

Signs Ohio (Lima) - $50,000

United Equity (Spencerville) - $25,000

Wellman Services (Lima) - $25,000

 

Tags