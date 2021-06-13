A local congressman questions if personal liberties and freedoms could have been handled better during the pandemic. In April, during a hearing of the House Oversight hearing on the coronavirus, Congressman Jim Jordan confronted Dr. Anthony Fauci about how the public health restrictions infringed on people first amendment rights, through regulations like the mask order and social distancing. While those rules have lifted since then in Ohio and in other states, because of lower case numbers. Jordan says things could have been handled better.
“Every single liberty we enjoy under the first amendment has been assaulted, over the last several months, over the last couple of years. That is my biggest concern,” says Jordan. “There is a way to do this, to treat this with the seriousness that this virus deserves, but that in a way that respects individual liberty and the constitution.”