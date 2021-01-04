Media outlets are reporting that 4th Ohio District Congressman Jim Jordan will be getting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The reports say that Jordan and Congressman Devin Nunes of California will be getting the medal from President Trump. Jordan has been one of the President’s biggest supporters and is expected to be one of the congressmen that will object to the electoral college results on Wednesday when a joint session of Congress will meet to certify the votes. The Presidential Medal of Freedom honors the civilian contributions to security or national interest, world peace, or other notable public or private endeavors. Jordan is expected to get his medal next week.