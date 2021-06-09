Juneteenth celebration to be held in Faurot Park

An annual celebration returns to Lima later this month.
A Juneteenth celebration is planned to be held at Faurot Park on the 19th. This event will be a celebration of black culture and will be held on the anniversary of the emancipation of remaining slaves in the U.S.
The upcoming event will feature speakers, children's activities, and food trucks, and they're inviting anyone that would like to attend to come out and be part of the celebration.
"The goal is to expand Juneteenth to include everybody," said Len Archibald. "We are in a time period now where I think the focus should be on inclusion in terms of getting the community together."
The celebration will be held on Saturday, June 19th from noon to 6 p.m. at Faurot Park.