Jury starts deliberation in Terrez Carter trial

It is now up to a jury to decide if a Lima man is guilty or not of rape and other charges.
The trial of Terrez Carter wrapped up on its 3rd day with the defense calling witnesses to testify to Carter's character. Before the jury took over the case, the lawyers had one more chance to talk to them in their closing statements. Two women have accused him of raping them and said they feared for their lives if they didn't go along with what he wanted. Carter says they consented to having sex with him, one was in a relationship with him for a year and his lawyer says her credibility is questionable.
“She is jealous, he has broken up with her and he doesn’t want to be with her. She wants to get revenge, she has told multiple people, this fact, multiple, they have come up and testified to that effect,” says Dustin Blake, Carter’s lawyer. “So, I would submit to you that you cannot believe her allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, as to Mr. Carter certainly.”
“The law doesn’t care if they have had consensual sex 99 times and on that 100th time she said no,” says Tony Miller, Assistant Allen County Prosecutor. “Just because it happened 99 times before and she consented to it, does not mean it’s free rein after that. We have all heard the phrase no means no, no matter when no is said.”
Besides the six counts of rape, Carter is also facing kidnapping, possession of cocaine, and having a weapon under disability charges. The jury started their deliberation just about around 4 o'clock on Friday.