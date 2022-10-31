LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The November 8th election is coming up, and one of the candidates on the ballot was in Lima Monday evening.
Justice Jennifer Brunner was at the UAW Local 1219 Hall on Bible Road campaigning for her run for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. Justice Brunner stopped in Allen County for the Ohio Justice Tour, a statewide tour where Justice Brunner will be visiting nearly 70 Ohio counties in 15 days. In attendance at tonight's stop was Judge Marilyn Zayas and Judge Terri Jamison, both who are candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court. After Monday night's event, Your Hometown Stations talked with Justice Brunner.
"We need the confidence of the public to do what we do. So, a statewide criminal sentencing database where we can actually collect data on how judges sentence for felonies, and compare similar sentences with similar criminal law backgrounds and begin to understand if there are disparities, why those disparities may exist, and then educate judges so that we can do our utmost to keep the confidence of the public high in what we do," says Jennifer Brunner, Justice, Ohio Supreme Court.
Justice Brunner also shared a direct message for voters in Lima and Allen County.
"You are not forgotten. Just because things happen in Columbus, we think of you often and justice matters for every single person because our courts belong to us," adds Justice Brunner.
Justice Brunner is running against Justice Sharon Kennedy for Chief Justice on the November 8th ballot.