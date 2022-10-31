LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The November 8th election is coming up, and one of the candidates on the ballot was in Lima Monday evening.

Justice Jennifer Brunner was at the UAW Local 1219 Hall on Bible Road campaigning for her run for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. Justice Brunner stopped in Allen County for the Ohio Justice Tour, a statewide tour where Justice Brunner will be visiting nearly 70 Ohio counties in 15 days. In attendance at tonight's stop was Judge Marilyn Zayas and Judge Terri Jamison, both who are candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court. After Monday night's event, Your Hometown Stations talked with Justice Brunner.

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!