The Schoonover Dam project is complete and city officials say they are waiting on the OK to start filling the lake.
The 2-million-dollar project started late June early July of 2019 when the lake was drained, and construction of the new dam was started. More than a year later it is ready for water and recreation at the lake to begin again. Once the lake has been filled ODNR will start the process of restocking fish.
Lima Public Works Director Howard Elstro adds, “The project really was a great opportunity to make some improvements to Schoonover Lake. It’s long been a destination point for the Lima community as far as recreation opportunity.”
A BMX bike “pump” course has been added at the south side of the lake along with a handicapped-accessible fishing dock. The ornamental island has also been redone for recreational use.