The Lima Rotary Club heard more about the Juvenile and Probate Courts of Allen County from Judge Todd Kohlrieser.
He discussed the different kinds of cases that his courts take care of, as well as ways that members of the Rotary Club can get involved and help out. Judge Kohlrieser described the Voluntary Guardianship and Court Appointed Special Services programs, which are always looking for volunteers to lend a hand.
"We have no shortage of cases, and we’re always looking for people to help out as much as they can," said Kohlrieser. "Rotary is a great organization; they give a lot back to the community and this is just an opportunity for them to extend what they already do and the great programs that they're already involved with."
Members of the public are also able to help out with these volunteer programs. For more information, contact the Allen County Probate and Juvenile court.