The Delphos Rotary held their second concert tonight for their 15th Annual Music in the Park Concert Series.
In the 15 years that the Delphos Rotary have held concerts at Stadium Park, they have only had two concerts canceled because of the weather. This year, they didn’t let the pandemic stop the show from going on.
Tonight was the second concert held at the pavilion in Stadium Park, and the crowd came out to see Kevin Ashba & Coverstone.The trio of men played acoustic covers of music from all genres and eras.
Rick Miller, a member of the rotary club that helps put on the concerts, says they enjoy making a place available for people to get out and enjoy live music--especially at a time like this.
“Just the smiles on the peoples faces," says Miller. "The smiles on their faces and the ‘please don’t stop because we enjoy the music,’ and it’s free! It doesn’t cost anybody anything, and that’s what it’s all about are smiles.”
The next concert in the series will feature cover bands of Toto and Fleetwood Mac on Sunday, July 12th.