Rhodes State couldn’t let COVID ruin all of the summer learning fun for kids, so they offered to bring the Rhodesology Summer Camp right to their home.
The annual Rhodesology camp for students grades 2-8 gives kids a fun and engaging summer camp experience through hands on activities. This year, they are offering at-home summer camp kits that you can purchase on their website and have it delivered to your door.
Brendan Greaney, the dean of academic services at Rhodes State says, “One of our aims with Rhodesology is to keep kids engaged in learning even throughout the summer when they're not necessarily going to school. We want to make sure that we can keep that happening for kids so that they’re still excited for learning and still able to do some fun and engaging learning activities.”
Depending on what grade the student is in, they can choose from several different kits for $49 each. Some kits include slime making, Lego building, and rocket design. To order a kit visit rhodesstate.edu/rhodesology.