Getting neighbors together and providing interesting events is one of the goals of the Lima-Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership and they're making that happen this weekend. On Saturday July 31st, the Martin Luther King Neighborhood Association is inviting youth from the Lima area to join them for a lesson in fishing and a fish fry. As a part of their new life awareness program, they are providing real life experiences like the fishing and then what to do with the fish at a fish fry. They will also be talking about violence protection together as a group.
“When we come together, we are actually working on these events it's something we are doing as a collaborative for our neighborhood and it's very important that we do these things,” says Autumn Swanson, LACNIP President. “All the neighborhoods are doing this. They're doing this for their residents to make sure they feel safe and that we are also having fun enjoying ourselves at the same time.”
The youth fishing and fish fry is Saturday, July 31st at Martin Luther King Jr. Park from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.