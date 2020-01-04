The Lima Mall welcomed kids to learn and play for their Noon Year's Eve event. The KidX Club at the mall celebrated New Years Eve in a way that involves kids that might not have made it to midnight on the actual big day. Instead, they counted down to twelve o’clock noon for the big balloon drop. They called it noon years eve. They also had booths set up from the public library and Big Brother Big sisters.
Betsy Billingsley, marketing director at Lima Mall says, “We really hope that they’ll learn, you know, just a little something, have fun on a Saturday, and enjoy shopping at the mall”
Kid X club hosts at least one event a month at the mall and tries to educate the kids while still putting fun as a priority. This event featured informational posters that explained new years traditions and customs from around the world. Be on the lookout for the next kids x club event on the Lima Mall website.