Kings Island has released a point of view video of their newest roller coaster, which will be the tallest and fastest at their amusement park.
Orion is the 10th fastest roller coaster in the world, reaching speeds of up to 91 mph. Orion is also one of only seven giga coasters in the world, which are coasters that have a height or a drop of 300 to 399 feet. Orion will plunge riders down a 300-feet drop and fly through seven additional hills, racing along nearly 5,500 feet of track.
Kings Island will be open to everyone on July 12th, season pass holders can start going to the park next week. Reservation can be made on the Kings Island website.