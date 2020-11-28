A lawsuit was filed against the State of Ohio to increase support payments for people who take custody of children they are related to. The Ohio Grandparents/Kinship Coalition filed a federal lawsuit last week against the state that could help qualified caregivers receive the help they need. They say the lawsuit was necessary because the state has failed to take any action on their own. The main issue is a gap between payment amounts to non-licensed relatives and licensed foster care parents. Ohio has been under pressure from child advocates to follow a 2017 federal appeals court ruling ordering equality in such payments.