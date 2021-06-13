The Local Kiwanis club hit the grill on Sunday for their annual chicken dinner fundraiser.
Lima Kiwanis Club set up at the Apollo Career Center for a drive-thru style BBQ fundraiser. Cars pulled through one-by-one happy to support the club that does so much for the community.
The money raised through the dinner sales will be used to help support the dozens of organizations that the Kiwanis partner with. Around 600 dinners were sold.
Brian Ulrey, a member of the Kiwanis club says, “It’s a great feeling to be able to help others and we’re so glad that so many people are supporting the BBQ so that we can help others, and all the money does stay locally.”
If you’re interested in becoming a member of the Lima Kiwanis Club, you can find them on Facebook.