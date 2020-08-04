It’s been two years in the making, but the first phase of the All Ability Playground project for Allen County is complete.
On Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Lima held their annual picnic at Camp Robin Rogers (1090 Conant Rd, Spencerville, Ohio 45887), the site of the first completed all abilities playground out of two they are fundraising for.
To commemorate their 100-year anniversary, they decided to take on their biggest project yet, and team up with multiple organizations to raise over $1 million for the playgrounds. The Kiwanis Club alone has raised $500,000 of the goal.
The Kiwanis Club of Lima treasurer, Greg Bukowski, says, “It’s amazing that we were a partner in all of this, but there’s been a lot of people who have contributed a lot, and a lot of agencies and companies in the Lima area who have contributed. So, we’re very thankful to have been able to build this project and we still need a little more help with finishing the next part of it.”
Their hope is to build the second project at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities campus next year (2550 Ada Rd, Lima, Ohio 45801). If you would like to donate or learn more, visit allabilityplayground.org.