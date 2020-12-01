The Kiwanis Club of Lima helping to support our 4-legged friends with donations to 3 local rescues.
Monies raised from a pet costume and cutest pet contest this past Halloween were distributed to Deb’s Dogs, the Allen County Humane Society, and A Lotta Love Pet Rescue. Many fundraisers usually held by these groups were cancelled due to COVID and donations like this help them continue the work they do with animals.
Sandy McVeigh President and Founder of A Lotta Love Pet Rescue explains what they will do with the donation. “Right now, we are providing food, pet food for people. They call me up and tell me they need pet food. I meet them someplace and we get pet food to them. Get supplies like cat litter if we have it. We also are having Humane Ohio come to Lima for transport once a month.”
McVeigh says they are in need of fosters for many of the animals that they currently house.