Kroger says it was among the multiple victims of a data breach involving a third-party vendor's file-transfer service. The Cincinnati-based grocery and pharmacy chain says it is notifying potentially impacted customers and offering them free credit monitoring. Kroger said in a statement it believes less than 1% of its customers were affected as well as some current and former employees because several personnel records were apparently viewed. Kroger said it was among victims of the December hack of a file-transfer company, other victims include the University of Colorado and Washington State's Auditor.