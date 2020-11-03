Lafayette church annual election lunch raising funds for repairs

For decades, a small community church has supported families in need on Election Day but families were supporting the church today(11/3/20).
The annual Lafayette First United Methodist Church Election Day Luncheon is raising funds for much-needed repairs at the church. The church was constructed at the turn of the 20th century and has been seeing more water damage in recent years causing some serious issues.
Associate Pastor Brian Vernon explains, “Some of the repairs we need to do is the walls in our basement are old and water is leaking. So, we want to repair that so we can have a structurally sound and safe building that we can come together and worship and fellowship in.
If you would like to donate to the church repairs you can mail a check to Lafayette First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7247, Lafayette Ohio 45854.