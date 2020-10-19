A system that aims to improve the quality of life in rental housing was discussed on Monday.
Members of Lima's Economic and Community Development Committee discussed the proposal during Monday's meeting. Members talked through different types of aspects that would need to be clarified if a proposal would be passed.
The goal of the Landlord Licensing System is to make sure tenants are moving into livable rental units. Landlords would need to acquire a yearly license, with inspections on rental properties that would need to be passed once every three years or a when a new tenant is found.
Council made the proposal after receiving complaints from tenants within the city about living conditions. A housing study then recommended the licensing program.
Members approved for the proposal to appear at the next Lima City Council Meeting.
"This piece is just part of a larger puzzle that is housing in Lima," said Carla Thompson, Lima City Council 3rd Ward Councilwoman. "What we are looking for is for there to be a housing commission or task force developed to take on the entirety of the housing assessment that was done.... to improve the quality of housing in Lima."