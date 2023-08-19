LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In between rounds of the GLOCK Sports Shooting competition on Saturday, some of the competitors checked out how they could set up their own range in their own home with the Laser Activated Shot Reporter (LASR) system. The dry fire system does not use bullets and can be set up in room the size of a bedroom or office. The LASR computer programs can create different scenarios, and give people get the same feeling of the different type of targets they would see during a shooting competition.
“It’s away for people to practice, no one needs to know what you are doing. You can go and take classes from a firearms instructor, and you should do that. You can come home and practice those same lessons and tactics at home in your own privacy,” says Ben Campomanes, Co-Owner LASR. “I think it is only going to grow, gun ownership is growing in American despite what you are hearing out of newspapers and stuff like that. It’s growing and practice is going to grow as well.”
