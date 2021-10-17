A farm in Lima took the community back in time to World War II this weekend.
The Johnny Appleseed Park District’s Lauer Farms was the campsite and battlefield for for living history reenactments of the second World War. There were over 200 reenactors at the farm over the weekend giving an accurate portrayal of what life was like in 1944 during the war. Most of the props were even authentic.
Organizers of the event say that it’s all about teaching history that otherwise would be lost to time.
Matt Martini, the event director for Lauer Farms 1944 says, “I’m probably going to be the last generation that gets to listen to their grandparents tell stories of their time in the 30’s and 40’s and I feel like it is our job to keep those stories alive because not a lot of them are written down, most of them are just oral histories that are passed down.
Lauer Farms 1944 says they will be making this an annual event. Find them on Facebook for next year’s dates.