Media Release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office 6/4/2021: On Friday, June 4th, 2021, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at 607 Flanders Ave. Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
During the search of the residence, Schedule I pharmaceutical pills, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and drug proceeds were located. The residents, Dakota Williams (DOB 01/01/1992) and Sarah Williams (DOB 09/24/1983) were taken into custody on narcotics charges relating to the investigation.
Allen County Children Services Bureau Case Investigators were present and assisted in the care of several young children at the residence.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected to be presented for consideration to a future session of the Allen County Grand Jury.