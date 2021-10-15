LCC gets a visit from Bishop Thomas

The bishop visits Lima Central Catholic to pray with the students and to answer any questions they might have.
Toledo Diocese serves 19 counties and has 14 high schools, and Bishop Daniel Thomas likes to visit half of the buildings during the school year to offer mass and pray with the students. Friday he was spreading the message of “be not afraid” because the Catholic Church was celebrating Saint Teresa of Jesus. After dealing with the pandemic for the past year and a half, the message of not being afraid was an important one to talk about.
“We are so grateful that our schools have done such a wonderful job in being able to keep our students in class, safe, and doing the best we can to educate them because that is how their parents entrust them to our Catholic Schools,” says Bishop Thomas. “So for us, the effort is to push through everything that we can by God’s grace, to keep people safe, to be respectful of others, and to move forward as we are today, thank God, in person and with such a wonderful and lively event.”
After mass, Bishop Thomas took time to do a talk and answer questions with the LCC junior and seniors.