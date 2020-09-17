LCC helps break the stigma, holds suicide prevention events

September is Suicide Prevention Month and the students at Lima Central Catholic are taking strides to start a conversation within the school about the issue. LCC is participating in “Start With Hello” week.
It’s part of the Sandy Hook Promise. The “Start With Hello” week teaches kids in schools to take small, but powerful actions to help others who may be struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness. Seniors were paired with freshmen on Thursday after mass where they walked together for suicide prevention.
Lauren Chaney, a senior At LCC says, “This whole week was just getting to know people and getting to be better friends with people so that way people don’t feel so isolated and excluded. Everyone feels loved here.”
The week of events was led by the Supporting Our Students Club, who works with local organization prevention awareness support services, or PASS. Pass says that gatekeepers like the ones in the SOS club are vital to prevention measures.
Michelle Evans, a prevention specialist at PASS says, “Suicide is the number one cause of death in the state of Ohio for ages 10 through 14. That’s a really sobering fact, and it’s hard sometimes for students to understand, ‘what can I do, it’s such a big topic, what can I do to make a difference?’ and the thing with gatekeepers is, you should feel so needed because you can make a difference. Peers overwhelmingly listen to peers' advice, support, and that’s what it’s about.”
Earlier in the week, students were greeted with breakfast goodies, and they have also found creative ways to send positive messages to each other. Freshman Billy Burke sums up just exactly what this past week has meant to him.
“Everyone knows that there are people out there that are willing to talk, it’s not weak to speak," says Burke. "We should know that if we’re down in our life, there’s always someone to talk to and that we shouldn't be afraid to reach out.”