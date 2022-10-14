Do your kids know what to do when there is a fire? While this question may sound simple, having an answer could save lives.

The Lima Fire Department visited third graders at Liberty Arts Magnet School to instruct fire safety in observance of National Fire Prevention Week. Fire inspector Warren Pughsley taught life-saving fire information including making sure smoke alarms are working properly with fresh batteries, having a meeting place, putting your hand close to the door to see if it is hot, and evacuating through a window. With winter and the colder months just around the corner, now is a great time to review fire plans.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!