Liberty Arts Magnet prepares for National Dance Day

Kids at Liberty Arts Magnet are getting ready for National Dance Day in their dance class this week.
The American Dance Movement declared the third Saturday of September to be National Dance Day, and the students at Liberty Arts Magnet honed in on their dancing skills to celebrate the occasion. They have been learning the moves to the official dance of 2020 Dance Day since Monday, and Thursday they were able to bust a move.
Amanda Sroka, the dance teacher at Liberty Arts Magnet says, “Every day they come in here, they get to walk around, they start with a walk, and then they skip, and they chasse. They just get their body moving and they're excited to get up out of their seats from school and just get their body moving.”
Sroka is encouraging all of her students to check out the live feed from the National Dance Day celebration which will include dance lessons, performances, and more. To find more information on National Dance Day you can visit americandancemovement.com.