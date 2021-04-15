A local high school is working with Rhodes State college to help prepare students for their future in manufacturing.
Students in Liberty Benton High school’s manufacturing concepts class got to take a field trip to Rhodes State college to get some hands-on experience on basic manufacturing machinery. The class is the first step for high school students into a career path in manufacturing.
Susan Allen, the career network coordinator at Liberty Benton says, “This is basically a lab opportunity for them to work on campus and to learn a little bit about how to troubleshoot different assembly line processes."
One student in the manufacturing class, Patrick Streacker, has already accepted an apprenticeship at GROBE manufacturing, which partners with Rhodes state for credit.
He says he has always had some type of interest in manufacturing type so this was a great opportunity for him.
“This is something that I assume I’ll be working with in the future considering all GROBE apprentices go to school through Rhodes State," says Streacker. "I think it’s a great precursor as to what to expect in the future.”
According to the career network coordinator at Liberty Benton, the need for manufacturing jobs is on the rise especially in the area. And, there’s more to a manufacturing job than a person might think.
Allen says, "It’s clean, it’s fast-paced, it’s always changing and really there’s a lot of advanced training that’s involved in those jobs. So we want to make students, and really the public aware that there are great career opportunities in manufacturing.”
The manufacturing concepts class is a college credit plus class so students will be earning credit for after graduation and also getting their basic manufacturing certificate.