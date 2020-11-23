Lightsource BP held an informational virtual meeting on Monday in order to listen to community concerns on the Birch Solar Farm Project.
Lightsource BP previously announced a $316 million solar farm project that Trustees say would occupy approximately 2,600 acres of land in Shawnee Township.
The farm will be named the Birch Solar Farm and is privately funded. The plan is to put the farm around South Kemp Road, south of Fort Amanda Road.
Residents from townships that are affected by the farm have voiced their concern over the past few weeks, pointing out concerns such as zoning and economic impact.
To listen to concerns from the community, Lightsource BP held two virtual information meetings on November 20th and the 23rd.
Lightsource BP took the time to go over specifics of the farm before opening to questions from the community. Residents asked questions ranging from utilizing resources, environmental concerns, job creation, and zoning issues.
Lightsource also shared during the meeting that they will be taking community feedback into account before proceeding in their next step for the project.