Lightsource BP has announced that they have signed a new power contract with Amazon.
The power purchase agreement with Amazon will be for the new 375 megawatt (MWdc) Birch solar project under development in Ohio. Amazon will utilize the solar field for operations locally under the power agreement.
The Birch Solar Farm Project would occupy 1,410 acres in Allen and Auglaize County. The project is anticipated to deliver nearly 600,000 megawatt hours of renewable energy annually into the local AEP grid.
The project is also projected to reduce carbon emissions by 423,700 metric tons each year, according to Lightsource BP.