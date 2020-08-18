The Lima AAA store and Fat Kid BBQ are teaming up to help schools get supplies for this school year.
They will be holding a Stuff the Bus event Friday, August 21st, at the Lima AAA store. They're looking to collect different kinds of school supplies that will then be donated to schools in the area.
Organizers of the event say that helping local schools is important, especially this year, with so many changes and things that teachers and students have to keep in mind.
"They’re really limited on what the kids can share, so they’re really going to need the extra supplies this year," said Cindy Nelson, manager of Lima AAA. "Pencils, pens, markers, notebooks, all of those things the kids can’t share this year, so whatever we can really do to kind of help partner with them, it’s a great time to do that."
Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the AAA parking lot on Allentown Road.