Lima-Allen County Airport receives grant to reconstruct runway lighting

A grant will go towards improvements at the Lima-Allen County Airport.
The Allen County Commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday to enter into a grant agreement with the airport as well as the U.S Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The grant will provide a total of $2,130,300.00. That money will be used to reconstruct runway 10/28 lighting; reconstruct taxiway lighting, seal runway 10/28 pavement surface (6,000 ft) and rehabilitate apron pavement surface (20,889 square yards).
Commissioner Brian Winegardner says that he hopes that the money will improve not only the airport, but Allen County as a whole.