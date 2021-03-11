Two business-minded agencies working together to promote workforce development and job growth in Lima Allen County.
Ohio Means Jobs Allen County is now a high-tier member with its financial support of the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce. OMJ will work with other chamber members to connect their business needs with the service OMJ can provide.
Ohio Means Jobs Allen County Executive Director Joe Patton explains, “They're going to help provide business resources to us where they can send a business to be able to utilize our resources at Ohio Means Jobs. For posting, recruiting, and also some marketing and other things we supply for business members in Allen County. So, we thought it would be a great partnership with the chamber because they have one of the largest business networks.”
President of the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce Jed Metzger adds, “Many people don’t know all the other services that Ohio Means Jobs does have that they can provide to our members to help them. Whether it’s recruitment, whether it’s doing internships, whether it’s just marketing our area and the wonderful job opportunities we have here.”
Thursday, commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between Ohio Means Jobs Allen County and the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce.