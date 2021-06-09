Chamber of Commerce holds 19th Annual Awards Gala

The Lima/Allen County Chamber held their 19th Annual Awards Gala Wednesday evening to recognize the area's businesses and leaders for their accomplishments.

The theme for the event this year was “Havana Nights”, with guests dressed in brightly colored or floral print attire, while enjoying food and taking in music from Chuck Summers. The Lima raised international award-winning photographer Michael Ayers was the keynote speaker for the event.

Sara’s Sweets took home the Woman-Owned 2021 award, Kari Taylor winning the Young Leader award, Total Revolution Training Facility winning the emerging business award, Hoffman Analytic Services winning the Small Business award, St. Mark's Resource Center winning the Non-Profit of the Year, and Kathy Keller winning the ATHENA award.

Jed Metzger, Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO said, “More importantly it’s just a recognition that they worked so hard with their passion to achieve their goal and to basically serve others, so we’re just so excited any time we can honor our small businesses.”

You can find the finalists for the awards given out tonight below.

Young Leader of the Year Award

Finalist- Crystal Miller

Finalist- Kayla Nocera

Recipient- Kari Taylor

Emerging Business of the Year Award

Finalist- Aero Printing

Finalist- WOW Video Tours

Recipient- Total Revolution Training Facility

Woman Owned Business of the Year

Finalist- Pointe of Joy

Finalist- Visual Eyes, Inc.

Recipient- Sara's Sweets

Non-Profit Agency of the Year

Finalist- Family Promise

Finalist- Lima Symphony Orchestra

Recipient- St. Mark's Resource Center

ATHENA Award

Finalist- Julianne Burk

Finalist- Jessie Roark

Recipient- Kathy Keller

Small Business of the Year

Finalist- Alter Ego Comics

Finalist- The Meeting Place

Recipient- Hoffman Analytic Services

